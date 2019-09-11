Thursday, Sept. 12
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Covalescence, Worldwide Panic, Casket Robbery and Disappearance, 9 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Lazersnake, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley open jam, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Outlier and Revolution-X, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Josh Clark, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Twang Dragons, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tricia Alexander, Kaia Fowler and Diana Laffey, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Cartunes, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdock & The Imperfect Strangers, 6 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Rock
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—KARL, 5 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Decade, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Hillbilly Casino, The Krank Daddies, Gas Can Alley, Slick and the Burnouts, Rockabilly Kid and Rough Rider, 1 p.m. (Atomic Voodoo Rockabilly Meltdown).
Blues
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis & Blues D-Lux, 7 p.m.
Country
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Wayne Road, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Roxanne Neat, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—35 South, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 12:30 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 12:30 p.m. (Beloit Ribfest).
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—John Flodeen, 4 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—TJ Hernandez, 8 p.m.
Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville—90 Proof, Bree Morgan, John Nelson, Candace Griffin and Mackenzie Benish & Victoria Pearl of Prone to Sorrow, noon. (Dragons on the Rock).
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Whiskey Farm, 6 p.m.
White Rock, 596 Highway 14, Brooklyn—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Rock
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Mourning Dayze, 2 p.m.
Country
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Zac Matthews, 3 p.m.
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Taylor Schereck, noon
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 4 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tannahill Weavers, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—John Nelson, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Jimmy Schwarz, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Country
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m. (bike night).
Variety
Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Casper McWade, 7:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey and Pieta Brown, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with The Doiels, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.