Thursday, Sept. 19

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Two Brothers Downtown Pub & Grill, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—WJVidoL Week 1, 6:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles open jam, 6 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Rock

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Heavy Petting, 6 p.m.

Country

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cellar Dwellers, 6 p.m.

Country rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 8 p.m.

Classic oldies

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen & Co., 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mike Dowling, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley Band, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Bluegrass

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Springtime Bluegrass Band, 6 p.m.

Chamber

MacDowell Music Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Martha Dunegan, Carlene Courtney and Jean Dickenson, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Saint Tragedy, Wildmere Band, Order to Chaos and Skeletal Prison, 9 p.m.

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—KARL, 9 p.m.

Classic oldies

Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—Frank & Co., noon (veterans fundraiser).

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Switch Track Alley, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Luray, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—PFK Band, 9:30 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.

Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Midsummer, Dear Mr. Watterson, Billy Dreamer, Faster Faster Faster and The Red Flags, noon. (pirate party fundraiser).

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Randy Cats, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Driveway Thriftdwellers, 6 p.m.

Polka

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers Band, 7 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Rock

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 3 p.m.

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan Trio, 3 p.m.

Classic oldies

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Frank & Co., 1:30 p.m.

Variety

Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 1 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lucy Kaplansky, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Roadhouse Chiefs, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Corey Hart, 2 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—5 p.m. (“Friends” trivia).

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Jimmy Voegeli, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Acoustic

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Your Mom, 6:30 p.m. (bike night).

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with The Doiels, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.