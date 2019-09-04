Thursday, Sept. 5

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dan Witt open jam, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Country

Chilimania grounds, 99 N. Henry St., Edgerton—Country Edge featuring Brooke Nunn, Saving Savannah and Craig Morgan, 6 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Classic oldies

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 8:30 p.m. (Barkley’s 4th anniversary party).

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Derek Pritzl and Almond & Olive, 7:30 p.m. (Tastes & Tunes).

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Tip-Up Band, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cool Front, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 8 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, Mixed Company, Two-Faced Wilson and Annie B. from The Complication, 9 p.m.

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Figure 3-2, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—KARL, 9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Heavy Petting, 6 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Solution, 7 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—The Manberries, 8 p.m. (Barkley’s 4th anniversary party).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dayna Kurtz, 8:30p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Jason Petitt, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bag Full of Boogie, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 2 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Danny Lloyd Band, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Rock

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 3 p.m.

Country

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rough Riders, 3 p.m.

Classic oldies

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 4 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 4 p.m.

Variety

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—American Sons, 2 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Now, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest 9 Breeze Radio, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Talbott Brothers, 8 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with The Doiels, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.