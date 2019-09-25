Thursday, Sept. 26

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Danny Schmidt, 8 p.m.

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Blue Ivory, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Failsafe, In the Hour, L.I.F.E., Midsummer, Monroe and Colorado Avenue, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—City Electric, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams, 8 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 7 p.m.

Polka

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (Members and guests only).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Rock

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Roxtar, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Exmoor, 6 p.m.

Country

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 4 p.m.

Classic oldies

Our Lady of the Assumption, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit—Frank & Co., 7 p.m. (Fall festival).

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Videostar, Dirt Road Rebelz and acoustic acts, noon. (Change in the Weather party).

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Old Wolves, 6 p.m.

Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Good Karrma, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dots, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady Jr., 3 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cajun Strangers, noon. (Oktoberfest Bike Ride & Celebration).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest Bike Ride & Celebration).

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 7 p.m. (Oktoberfest Bike Ride & Celebration).

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Chinsy, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 6:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Country

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, noon.

Classic oldies

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Frank & Co., 1:30 p.m.

Acoustic

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Fran Peyer, 2 p.m.

Variety

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Guild, 1 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Grand Groove Hotel, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Buckaroos, 3 p.m.

Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Ivy Ford, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens open mic jazz jam, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.