Thursday, Oct. 11

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Ben, 7 p.m.

Variety

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Open mic hosted by The Red Flags, 6 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8:30 p.m.

Rockabilly

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Brian Matteson, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar and Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty, 10 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 9 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Krash Karma, Divide the Fall, Eaon, Fade to Red and Morningstar, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Country

Countryview Restaurant & Bar, 1801 Highway 59, Milton—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Done Deal, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Variety

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Roxanne Neat, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar and Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Junction Band, 9 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson and Cole Brandt. (Rocktoberfest)

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Pink party for breast cancer)

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—After Midnight Entertainment, 9:30, 9 p.m. (Fall in Fall Party)

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Billy Youngblood & The Smokin’ Gorillas, with Krash Karma, 9 a.m. (charity car, truck and bike show)

Country

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 15

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Al Dorn, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

