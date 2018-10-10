Thursday, Oct. 11
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Ben, 7 p.m.
Variety
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Open mic hosted by The Red Flags, 6 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8:30 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Brian Matteson, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar and Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty, 10 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 9 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Krash Karma, Divide the Fall, Eaon, Fade to Red and Morningstar, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Country
Countryview Restaurant & Bar, 1801 Highway 59, Milton—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—Done Deal, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Roxanne Neat, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar and Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Junction Band, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson and Cole Brandt. (Rocktoberfest)
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Pink party for breast cancer)
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—After Midnight Entertainment, 9:30, 9 p.m. (Fall in Fall Party)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Billy Youngblood & The Smokin’ Gorillas, with Krash Karma, 9 a.m. (charity car, truck and bike show)
Country
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Over The Limit, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 15
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Al Dorn, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
