Thursday, Oct. 25

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Convalescense, My Own Will, A Fearless Beast, Forces and Disappearance, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Elisium and Andrew Prichard, 9 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—WJVidoL Final, 6:30 p.m.

Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Janet Gardner of Vixen, Saint Tragedy and Let Fate Decide, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 7:30 p.m. (Halloween party)

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jordan Story, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Primetime Live, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Doiels, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan—Modern Day Romeos, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Tip-Up Band, 7 p.m. (open to the public)

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m. (Masquerade party)

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kings of Radio, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, Sunflower Dead and Co-op, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Forest of Freaks, 5946 S. Highway 14, Janesville—Revolution-X, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Hog Cabin Saloon, 631 W. County Q, Beloit—Done Deal, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bring Down the Sky, 7 p.m.

Country rock

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)

Rockabilly

Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin & The Ghoulish Figures, 8:30 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Tip-Up Band, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Quick Fix, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)

Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan—Dirty Canteen, 5 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)

New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—BCT, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)

Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Cary & Crud, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Band, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Mad Tadders, 9 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Oak Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Joe Irving & The Flames of Fire, 7 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Curtis & Cindi, 2 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Game Day Sports Bar and Grill, 966 S. Jackson St., Janesville—KJ Entertainment, 6 p.m. (Halloween party)

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m. (Halloween party)

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m. (Halloween party)

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ Amp’d Up, 6 p.m. (Halloween party, open to the public)

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9:13 p.m. (Halloween party)

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ CPR, 10 p.m. (Halloween party)

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Mixed Company and As We Are, 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Wildflower, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Tom Holland, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Trav, 9:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m. (costume contest)

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

