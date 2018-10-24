Thursday, Oct. 25
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Convalescense, My Own Will, A Fearless Beast, Forces and Disappearance, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Elisium and Andrew Prichard, 9 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—WJVidoL Final, 6:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 26
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Janet Gardner of Vixen, Saint Tragedy and Let Fate Decide, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Jonny T-Bird & The MPs, 7:30 p.m. (Halloween party)
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jordan Story, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Primetime Live, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Doiels, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan—Modern Day Romeos, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Tip-Up Band, 7 p.m. (open to the public)
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m. (Masquerade party)
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kings of Radio, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Another Lost Year, Sunflower Dead and Co-op, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Forest of Freaks, 5946 S. Highway 14, Janesville—Revolution-X, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Hog Cabin Saloon, 631 W. County Q, Beloit—Done Deal, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bring Down the Sky, 7 p.m.
Country rock
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)
Rockabilly
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin & The Ghoulish Figures, 8:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Tip-Up Band, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Quick Fix, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan—Dirty Canteen, 5 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—BCT, 8:30 p.m. (Halloween party)
Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Cary & Crud, 7 p.m. (Halloween party)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zac Wolf Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Mad Tadders, 9 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Oak Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Joe Irving & The Flames of Fire, 7 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Curtis & Cindi, 2 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Game Day Sports Bar and Grill, 966 S. Jackson St., Janesville—KJ Entertainment, 6 p.m. (Halloween party)
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m. (Halloween party)
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m. (Halloween party)
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—DJ Amp’d Up, 6 p.m. (Halloween party, open to the public)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9:13 p.m. (Halloween party)
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ CPR, 10 p.m. (Halloween party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—DJ Alex Witte, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Mixed Company and As We Are, 7:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Wildflower, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 29
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Tom Holland, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Trav, 9:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m. (costume contest)
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse