Thursday, Oct. 10

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Sack of Lions with Dan Olsen, 7:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Lazersnake, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Jackie Ernst, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.

Variety

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Small Talk, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Party Marty, 10 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Alex Williams and Craig Gerdes, 7 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sliver and No Light Above, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—The Decade, 9 p.m.

Country

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 9:30 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Colbie Caillat and Gone West, 8 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Johnny T-Bird and the MPs, with Cadillac Craig and Nikki Beckman, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Paul Hieser, 9 a.m.

Variety

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Ken Burns One-Man Band, 8 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Brooks Williams, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mazanoni Band, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—John Gay, 2 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—R.J. Halstead, 3 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Westside Band with Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Bruskey, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 7 p.m.

The Venue, 37 S. Water St., Janesville—Jesse Aron and Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (Sock hop fundraiser).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Pink party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Rockabilly

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, noon (charity car, truck and bike show).

Country

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Silver Fox Trio, 1 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Variety

Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio open jam, 8:20 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.