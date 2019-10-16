Thursday, Oct. 17

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Madame Mayhem, Revolution-X, Order to Chaos and Ignescent, 9 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Richard Shindell, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Rock

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 5:30 p.m. (shrimp boil).

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bill Hill, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—King Sies Fries, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGfish, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ it With Kev, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—What’s His Name and The Other Guy, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight Band, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Michael James, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.

Polka

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Divide the Fall, Violet Nine, Left of Reason, Marwood’s Fall and Courtesy, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 4 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Emmylous and Jason Lynk and Friends, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Night Owl, 6:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cajun Strangers, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (flannel party).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Acoustic

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 3 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams’ Stateline Americana Band, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Justin Wells and Adam Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.