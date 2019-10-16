Thursday, Oct. 17
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Madame Mayhem, Revolution-X, Order to Chaos and Ignescent, 9 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Richard Shindell, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Rock
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 5:30 p.m. (shrimp boil).
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bill Hill, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—King Sies Fries, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—SWINGfish, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Kickin’ it With Kev, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—What’s His Name and The Other Guy, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Michael James, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Jackie Ernst, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Polka
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Divide the Fall, Violet Nine, Left of Reason, Marwood’s Fall and Courtesy, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 4 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Emmylous and Jason Lynk and Friends, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Night Owl, 6:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cajun Strangers, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (flannel party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Acoustic
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 3 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams’ Stateline Americana Band, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andy Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Justin Wells and Adam Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.