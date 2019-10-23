170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Oct. 24

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Burgerkill, Suaka and HIZ1, 9 p.m.

Country

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—WJVidoL finale, 6:30 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Christy Hayes, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—In The Hour, Jinxer, El Famous, L.I.F.E. and Pep Talk, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 10 p.m.

Country

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Acoustic

Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor Acoustic, 6 p.m. (Brews and Moos fundraiser).

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m. (Hallowine party).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Josh Becker, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Karen Johnson, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K, 4 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m. (Spooktacular costume contest and party).

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Monster masquerade).

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Booder and Cartier Slick, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Rockabilly

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Kat & The Hurricane, 6 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—The Fold Service, 4 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 5 p.m. (Halloween party).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Craig Cardiff, 8:30 p.m.

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—A Tad of Sarahcha, 7 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie Boys, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Wilder Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9:30 p.m. (Halloween party).

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Freak show).

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grape Ape, 7 p.m. (Halloween party for members and guests only).

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Bash 2019).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—9 p.m. (Halloween party).

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Country

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Classic oldies

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bob Miller, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Captain Ivory, 4 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mark Hummel Band, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Old Man Luedecke, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

