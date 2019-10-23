Thursday, Oct. 24
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Burgerkill, Suaka and HIZ1, 9 p.m.
Country
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—WJVidoL finale, 6:30 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Christy Hayes, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—In The Hour, Jinxer, El Famous, L.I.F.E. and Pep Talk, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 10 p.m.
Country
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean’s Blue Country, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor Acoustic, 6 p.m. (Brews and Moos fundraiser).
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m. (Hallowine party).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Josh Becker, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Karen Johnson, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K, 4 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m. (Spooktacular costume contest and party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Monster masquerade).
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Booder and Cartier Slick, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Rockabilly
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Kat & The Hurricane, 6 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—The Fold Service, 4 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 5 p.m. (Halloween party).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Craig Cardiff, 8:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—A Tad of Sarahcha, 7 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie Boys, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Wilder Karaoke, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9:30 p.m. (Halloween party).
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Freak show).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grape Ape, 7 p.m. (Halloween party for members and guests only).
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Mustangs Bar & Grill, 482 Gardner St., South Beloit, Ill.—9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Halloween Bash 2019).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Country
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bob Miller, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Captain Ivory, 4 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mark Hummel Band, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Old Man Luedecke, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.