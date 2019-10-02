Thursday, Oct. 3
Country
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—WJVidoL Round 3, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Symphony
Eaton Chapel, Beloit College campus, 700 College St., Beloit—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra with violinist Joseph Ketchum, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Elsie Binx, Bourbon House and Rachel’s Bully, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m. (For members and guests only).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Christian
Bethel Baptist Church, 3300 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville—Josh Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rock
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—X-tatiK, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Memo 600 and Slick Cartier, 9 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Kat & The Hurricane, 6 p.m.
Rockabilly
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley suitcase band, 2 p.m.
Country
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1245 Clark St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 7 p.m. (Fall Fest Oktoberfest).
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Earthmother, 8 p.m.
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Big Stuff, 7 p.m. (Golden Bandstand 1969).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dave Huckfelt, 8:30 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.
Festival Street area, intersection of River and Court streets, Janesville—Gary McAdams and the Rock County Music Icon Band, 3 p.m. (Celebrate Janesville!).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Tent Show Troubadours, 7 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Polka
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Meisner, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Oktoberfest).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Blues
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 1 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Symphony
Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra with violinist Joseph Ketchum, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Behren’s jazz jam session, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with The Doiels, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.