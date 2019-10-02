Thursday, Oct. 3

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—WJVidoL Round 3, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Symphony

Eaton Chapel, Beloit College campus, 700 College St., Beloit—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra with violinist Joseph Ketchum, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Elsie Binx, Bourbon House and Rachel’s Bully, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m. (For members and guests only).

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Christian

Bethel Baptist Church, 3300 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville—Josh Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rock

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—X-tatiK, 8 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Memo 600 and Slick Cartier, 9 p.m.

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Kat & The Hurricane, 6 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley suitcase band, 2 p.m.

Country

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1245 Clark St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 7 p.m. (Fall Fest Oktoberfest).

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Earthmother, 8 p.m.

The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Big Stuff, 7 p.m. (Golden Bandstand 1969).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dave Huckfelt, 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.

Festival Street area, intersection of River and Court streets, Janesville—Gary McAdams and the Rock County Music Icon Band, 3 p.m. (Celebrate Janesville!).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Tent Show Troubadours, 7 p.m.

The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Polka

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Meisner, 3 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Oktoberfest).

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Blues

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 1 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

Symphony

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra with violinist Joseph Ketchum, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Behren’s jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with The Doiels, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.