170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Oct. 18

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Source and Sieleis, 9 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Brooks Williams and Rose Martin, 7:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, The Almas and 90 to Harmony, 9 p.m.

Country

Capone’s, 1700 Shirland Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Timmy Z, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Alyssia Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m. (RCHS Halloween Bash)

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Steve Doyle Band, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirty Sheetz, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Rock

Creekview Par 3, 770 Albion Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Country

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.

Blues

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Blues D-Lux, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Olivia Dvorak, 9:30 p.m.

Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—The Tooles, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Slap Happy, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Tha Mid-City Kid, 9 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Rock

Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Rick & Rise, 2 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mitch & The Hucksters, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 22

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School jazz band, 6 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio open jam, 8:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse