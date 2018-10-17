Thursday, Oct. 18
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Source and Sieleis, 9 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Brooks Williams and Rose Martin, 7:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 19
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, The Almas and 90 to Harmony, 9 p.m.
Country
Capone’s, 1700 Shirland Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Timmy Z, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Alyssia Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Carriage House, Rock County Historical Society campus, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m. (RCHS Halloween Bash)
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Steve Doyle Band, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirty Sheetz, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Rock
Creekview Par 3, 770 Albion Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.
Blues
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Blues D-Lux, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Olivia Dvorak, 9:30 p.m.
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—The Tooles, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Slap Happy, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Tha Mid-City Kid, 9 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Rock
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Rick & Rise, 2 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Mitch & The Hucksters, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 22
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Beloit Memorial High School jazz band, 6 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio open jam, 8:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse