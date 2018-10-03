Thursday, Oct. 4
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Ben, 7 p.m.
Variety
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Open mic hosted by The Red Flags, 6 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Silent Ire, Static Signal and Order to Chaos, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash 80s Band, 8:30 p.m.
Rockabilly
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lucy Kaplansky, 8:30 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Travelin’ Trio, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Your Mom, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (members and guests only).
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Our Last Vision, Sliver, Mile 134 and Seilies, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9:30 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.
Variety
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Junkmale, 9 p.m.
Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, noon. (Grand opening)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Live at Nine, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Dots, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Banana Wind, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 8 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Andrus & The Mariners, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 2 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams’ Stateline Americana All-Star Showcase, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Rough Rider, The Rockabilly Kid and Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Adriane Rose, 4 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 8
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Oscar Wilson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
