Thursday, Oct. 31
Rock
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m. (Halloween party).
Variety
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Fatal Agenda and Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—Allens Grove Band, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Rockabilly
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m. (Halloween party).
Country
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Justin Raudebush, 7 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Time Travelers, 5 p.m. (Halloween party).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Kerbera, Skiver, At the Wayside, Titan Fun Key and Common Threads, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Rockabilly
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Telstar, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m. (Halloween party).
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ernie Hendrickson, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Misty Pink, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—The Guild, 6 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—JC3, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 4 p.m.
Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Halloween party).
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 10 p.m. (Day of the Dead party).
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—DJ B-Lee, 10 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Extra hour party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Two Left Feet, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Brandon Santini, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Comedy
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Comedy open mic, 7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jerry Donovan, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—6:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.