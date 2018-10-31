170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 1

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Tess & Dave, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Billy Don Burns and Liar’s Trial, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Small Potatoes, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 8 p.m.

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 8 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Devour the Day, Amberstein, Revolution-X and Ignescent, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m. (Halloween party)

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Red Flags, Middle-Aged Overdose and Common Threads, 8 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Rockabilly

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m. (Halloween party)

Country rock

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—5th Gear, 9 p.m. (Halloween party)

Country

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ridgeway Studio Ensemble, 8:30 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Mad Tadders, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m. (third anniversary)

Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Classic oldies

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 5

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Harry Hickstein, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

