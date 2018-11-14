Thursday, Nov. 15
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Richard Shindell, 8 p.m.
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 16
Country
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn and Zach Maher, 8 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Parrott & Tom Waselchuk, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.; Dean Richard, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Polka
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc
jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Spose & The Humans, Evolu$ion & Finboy, A Dro, YSM The Prince, Sikk Mik and Jake the Plug, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Blood of Heroes, Our Last Vision and One Road to Rome, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wingnut, Lefty and Brother Jake, 8 p.m.
Blues
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kellswater Bridge, 8:30 p.m.
Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 8 p.m.
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Banana Wind, 8 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Drum Rave, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Chris Ulbrich, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Twang Dragons, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—DJ Larry the Legend, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Trivia
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Mike LaBay open mic, 3 p.m.
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 19
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Warven Beck, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic night, 7 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Done Deal, 8:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Rockabilly
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Country
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m
Country rock
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Boogie Men, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.
Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 8 p.m.
Shooter’s Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave, South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Throwback Stereo, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
