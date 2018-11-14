170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 15

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Richard Shindell, 8 p.m.

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Country

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Steve McClanahan, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn and Zach Maher, 8 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Parrott & Tom Waselchuk, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.; Dean Richard, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Polka

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc
jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Spose & The Humans, Evolu$ion & Finboy, A Dro, YSM The Prince, Sikk Mik and Jake the Plug, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Blood of Heroes, Our Last Vision and One Road to Rome, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wingnut, Lefty and Brother Jake, 8 p.m.

Blues

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kellswater Bridge, 8:30 p.m.

Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 8 p.m.

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Banana Wind, 8 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Drum Rave, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Chris Ulbrich, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Twang Dragons, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Steven Douglas Peck, 7 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—DJ Larry the Legend, 9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Mike LaBay open mic, 3 p.m.

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Warven Beck, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic night, 7 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Done Deal, 8:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.

Rockabilly

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Country

Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m

Country rock

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Boogie Men, 8 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 8 p.m.

Shooter’s Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave, South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Throwback Stereo, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse