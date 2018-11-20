170706NM_MICROPHONE

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Done Deal, 8:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.

Rockabilly

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Country

Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m

Country rock

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Boogie Men, 8 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.

Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 8 p.m.

Shooter’s Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave, South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Throwback Stereo, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force with Mr. Gee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23

Rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Skeletal Remains, Toxic Ruin, Blackwater Drowning and Morta Skuld, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 11 a.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 6 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Scott Wilcox, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Hayward Williams, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmy’s, 8:30 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m. (EVERY THIRD FRIDAY)

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m. (NOT ON THIRD FRIDAY)

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m. (FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY).

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Rock

Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—The Red Flags and Slush, 7 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Super Bob and City of the Weak, 8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Country

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—SuperTuesday, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Home Fires, 8:30 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Central Stonerollers, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.

New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—BCT, 8:30 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Adriane Rose, 8 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie Boys, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bill Conway and Family, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m. (1ST AND 3RD SATURDAY EVERY MONTH ONLY)

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bad Apple and Andrew Prichard, noon.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 26

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Mondo Cortez, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Trivia

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—C.J. Solar, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

