Wednesday, Nov. 21
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Done Deal, 8:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Rockabilly
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Country
Turtle Tap, 1344 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m
Country rock
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Boogie Men, 8 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.
Lounge 1848, 112 W. Fulton St, Edgerton—Chris Kohn and Bill Conway, 8 p.m.
Shooter’s Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave, South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Throwback Stereo, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force with Mr. Gee, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 23
Rock
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Skeletal Remains, Toxic Ruin, Blackwater Drowning and Morta Skuld, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 11 a.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 6 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Scott Wilcox, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Hayward Williams, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmy’s, 8:30 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m. (EVERY THIRD FRIDAY)
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m. (NOT ON THIRD FRIDAY)
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m. (FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY).
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Rock
Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—The Red Flags and Slush, 7 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Super Bob and City of the Weak, 8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—SuperTuesday, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Home Fires, 8:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Central Stonerollers, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.
New Horizon’s Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—BCT, 8:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Adriane Rose, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie Boys, 7 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Bill Conway and Family, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m. (1ST AND 3RD SATURDAY EVERY MONTH ONLY)
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bad Apple and Andrew Prichard, noon.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 26
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Mondo Cortez, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Trivia
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—C.J. Solar, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
