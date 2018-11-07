Thursday, Nov. 8
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Eve to Adam, Lydia Can’t Breathe and Static Signal, 9 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday,
Nov. 9
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Wise Jennings, Mystery Mirrors and Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Skylah’s Lyric, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Rock
Creekview Par 3, 770 Albion Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Altar Boy Picnic, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Country rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—90 Proof, 9 p.m.
Country
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 10 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Blues
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 9 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Chipper’s Pub, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Karl the Band, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Amped Up, 6 p.m. (Veterans appreciation party. For members and guests only)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Big band
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m. (Veterans Day celebration)
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 12
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Brandon Santini, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic night, 7 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Anna Stine and Robert Bell, 8 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse