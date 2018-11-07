170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Nov. 8

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Eve to Adam, Lydia Can’t Breathe and Static Signal, 9 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday,

Nov. 9

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Wise Jennings, Mystery Mirrors and Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Skylah’s Lyric, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Rock

Creekview Par 3, 770 Albion Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Altar Boy Picnic, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Country rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—90 Proof, 9 p.m.

Country

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 10 p.m.

Acoustic

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.

Blues

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 9 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Chipper’s Pub, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Leaving JanesVegas, 8 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Karl the Band, 9 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Kidmoore, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Amped Up, 6 p.m. (Veterans appreciation party. For members and guests only)

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Big band

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m. (Veterans Day celebration)

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 12

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Brandon Santini, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic night, 7 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Anna Stine and Robert Bell, 8 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

