Thursday, May 2
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Soil, Flaw, The Outfit, Revolution-X and Left of Reason, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—9:30 p.m. (rodeo night)
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 3
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Veer Union, Never Wake, InGhosts and Chinsey, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson and Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—2 A.M., 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Michael Gulezian, 8:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Copper Box, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 4
Rock
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m.
Classic oldies
St. Patrick’s School, 315 Cherry St., Janesville—Frank & Co., 6 p.m. (Cinco de Mayo party)
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Janesville Farmers Market, North Main St., Janesville—Paul Hieser, 9 a.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Prime Time Live, 7 p.m.
Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Union Road, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Stevee Nix Band, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kaleb Woods, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 9 p.m. (May the 4th Be With You party)
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Lou Dog, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Rude Minor, 9 p.m. (Cinco de Mayo party)
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Tip Up Band, 5 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Whiskeydick, Convoy, Stoned Evergreen Travelers and Dog Bite Harris, 7 p.m. (May the 4th Be With You party)
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner’s Trio, 6 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Drinko de Mayo party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—9 p.m. (Wild Wild West party)
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 5
Acoustic
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.
Variety
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Wires & Wood: Women of Music, 1 p.m. (House of Mercy benefit)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 6
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Ivy Ford, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ray Bonneville, 8 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
