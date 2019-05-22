Thursday, May 23
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—MXMS and The Guidance, 8 p.m.
Variety
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Kat & The Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Missing Letters and Titan Fun Key, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Eccentric Acoustic, 8 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Primitive Culture, 7 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson and Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Two Left Feet, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Trinadora, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Night Shift, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Lisa B., 5 p.m.
Blues
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pink Houses, 7 p.m.
Rockabilly
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Country rock
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—90 Proof, 8 p.m.
Country
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Snug Harbor Inn, W7785 Wisconsin Pkwy, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.
Variety
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Kenny James, 6 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Drum Rave, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Politix, 5 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Andrus & The Mariners, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
Rockabilly
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Natty Nation, 7 p.m.
Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Quick Fix, 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Trivia
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 27
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Variety
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Video Star, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 28
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 29
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.