Thursday, May 16

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Simon Balto, Humbird and Satchel Paige, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Railhopper, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Bill Camplin, Randy Sabien and Rose Cousins, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash ‘80s Band, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, Elvis tribute, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Social Que, The Sirens are Calling, Code Name Phoenix and Siren of Sorrow, 9 p.m.

Country

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 5 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.

VFW, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton—Dan Reilly, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer Kings, 7 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Randy Sabien, Chris Porterfield and Caley Conway, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Misty Pink, 9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.

Mandt Community Center, 400 Mandt Parkway, Stoughton—Pink Houses, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Party Marty & The Shakers, 2 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.

Raven’s Wish, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Fran Thorpe Peyer, noon

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Exit Plan, 4 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Kaleido, The Almas and Skylah’s Lyrik, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Kaia Fowler, Katie Dahl and Randy Sabien, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Pops and Mitch, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Baseline Normal, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 3 p.m.

Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.

Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Big Band

Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m. (Salute to veterans)

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 20

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Shallow Side, 8 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andrew Deihl, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

