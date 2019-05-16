Thursday, May 16
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Simon Balto, Humbird and Satchel Paige, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 17
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Railhopper, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Weber, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Bill Camplin, Randy Sabien and Rose Cousins, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Trash ‘80s Band, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, Elvis tribute, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Social Que, The Sirens are Calling, Code Name Phoenix and Siren of Sorrow, 9 p.m.
Country
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 5 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.
VFW, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton—Dan Reilly, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer Kings, 7 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Randy Sabien, Chris Porterfield and Caley Conway, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Misty Pink, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Kat & The Hurricane, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.
Mandt Community Center, 400 Mandt Parkway, Stoughton—Pink Houses, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Party Marty & The Shakers, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—The Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.
Raven’s Wish, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Fran Thorpe Peyer, noon
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—Exit Plan, 4 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Kaleido, The Almas and Skylah’s Lyrik, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Kaia Fowler, Katie Dahl and Randy Sabien, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Pops and Mitch, 4 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Baseline Normal, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 3 p.m.
Turner Hall, 1217 17th Ave., Monroe—Back 40, 1 p.m.
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Big Band
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m. (Salute to veterans)
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 20
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Shallow Side, 8 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andrew Deihl, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 22
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.