Thursday, May 30
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass and guest, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 4 p.m. (Hallie Kohn art show)
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Universal Sound, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Karen Johnson, 8 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Banana Wind, 5 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gary the Band, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—SMC Trio, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Kaleb Woods, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Panchromatic Steel, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Chainsaw Curtis, The General, Phil Trumpy and Sully Siben, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton— Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—EarthMother, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Genotype, Resistance, The Almas and Let Fate Decide, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Damaged Goods and Razor’s Edge, 1 p.m. (Bruce Sandwick benefit)
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Karl, 6 p.m.
Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—X-tatiK, 6 p.m. (Brian Randall benefit)
Troy Center Fire Department, N8870 Briggs St., East Troy—Pink Houses, 7:30 p.m. (street dance)
Rockabilly
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Country
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Angels & Outlaws, 4 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.
Variety
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Your Mom, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Rick Thum, Erin Mae and Wendy Songe, 8:30 p.m.
DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roadhouse Chiefs, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Nite Fire, 5 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cajun Strangers, 6 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lou Dog, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
Rock
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Foo Foo Dolls, 1 p.m.
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.
Variety
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Corey Hart, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 4
Rock
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dynamite Society, 6 p.m. (bike night)
Country
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 5
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Zam Trip, 8 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—The Black Donnellys, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.