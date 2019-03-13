Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder is possible late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Thunder is possible late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.