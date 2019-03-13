Thursday, March 14
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chuck Prophet, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Royal Irish Band, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—The Oxleys, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—WJVidoL, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 15
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Evan Riley Band, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Elliott, 8:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Karl, 8 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Dixie Duncan, 9 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Oberg’s Bar, 348 Liguori Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m.
Rockabilly
Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day party)
Country rock
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof, 6 p.m. (Blarney Bash/Trinity Fest)
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Cat Fire Band, 7 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day party, open to members and guests only)
Country
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.
Classic oldies
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.
Blues
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath, 8 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day party)
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Gray Brewing Co., 2424 W. Court St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m. (Blarney Bash/Trinity Fest)
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 2 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—James Lee Stanely, 8:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Funky Chunky, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight Band, 9 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
New Horizons Sports Bar & Grill, 214 S. Seventh St., Delavan—BCT, Mike Stone Trio, Mike Stone Band and The Spliffs, 2 p.m. (St. Pat’s Super Bash)
Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Middle-Aged Overdose, The Brothers Morgan, Wood Chickens, Garage Sale, B.O.T.S., The Altercation and Faster, Faster, Faster, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Big Stuff, 6 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson with Johnny Can’t Stop, 7 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Lou Dog, 10 p.m.
Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 6 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Folk’n Rock’n, 3 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Evan Murdoch & The Imperfect Strangers, 7 p.m.
Irish music
Stables, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—The Brothers Morgan, 2 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Brothers Morgan, 8 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Danny Brown, 10 a.m. (Trinity Fest)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 2 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 17
Rock
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 3 p.m.
Rockabilly
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 1 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day party)
Country
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.
Acoustic
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Take Note, 1 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Variety
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Steve Doiel, 3 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day party)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 1:30 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—WheelHouse, 10 a.m. (Trinity Fest)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Swingbilly, 1 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 5 p.m. (Trinity Fest)
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Throwback Stereo, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 18
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Mondo Cortez, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 19
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 20
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
