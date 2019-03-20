Thursday, March 21

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—WJVidoL, 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Exmoor, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Red Flags, One Road to Rome and All Kings Fall, 9 p.m.

Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville—Bad Medicine, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Mazzie, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sarah Morris & Ben Bedford, 8:30 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cat Fire Band, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Polka

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Barefoot Becky and Goodtime Dutchmen, alternating 1-9 p.m. (Polka Fest, open to the public).

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill, W6630 County B, Lake Mills—Bree Morgan, 9:30 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Rockabilly

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty & Friends, 9 p.m.

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Magpie Twitch, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cookies & The Real Deal, 9:30 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Skylah’s Lyrik, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Carol & The Keynotes and Rhythm Playboys, alternating 1-9 p.m. (Polka Fest, open to the public).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Miles Over Mountains, 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Troye Shanks, 6 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Stranded Andy and Keaton Gunn, 3 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—10 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Acoustic

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, noon.

Variety

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Party Marty, 5 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Stateline Americana Musical Showcase, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Baseline Normal, 3 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Fran Peyer, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 25

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests Jess & Paul from Madtown Mannish Boys, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.