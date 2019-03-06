Thursday, March 7

Variety

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—WJVL Idol, 6:30 p.m.

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bill Blank, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kaia Fowler, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—The Dirty Groove, 9 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Wilder Entertainment, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Mardi Gras party)

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—As We Are, 12:30 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—20-Watt Tombstone, Resistance and Andrew Prichard, 8 p.m.

Country

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 8 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Ryan McGrath Band, 8:30 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, 7 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and the Idols of March, 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 8 p.m.

The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—Kharlie M, Elmer and the Ceramic Trees, Linn Jennings and Kat and The Hurricane, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 5 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Karl, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—SMC Trio, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Earth to Clark and 90 to Harmony, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 10 p.m.

Comedy

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Larry Reeb, 8:30 p.m.

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—Tim the Dairy Farmer, 6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest BMHS Jazz Band, 6 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.