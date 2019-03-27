Thursday, March 28

Variety

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—WJVidoL finals, 6:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Tomten, 7 p.m.

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Bitter Cold, Psychobilly Death Clowns, Mile 134, The Sirens Are Calling, Meat Jelly and Jingle Hymer, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Scott Wilcox, 7 p.m.

Bootlegger’s Bar, 5842 E. Creek Road, Beloit—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Sonofmel & The Slideman, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Sweetland, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Galaxy, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainne Stern, 7 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Comedy

Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville—JPAC Improv Comedy Troupe, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Static Signal, Squidhammer, Seilies and Seven Cities Dead, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, Mixed Company and 90 to Harmony, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Pease & CATfish, 7:30 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis & Blues D’Lux, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Michael Hecht and Deborah Green, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, 9:30 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—The Bigg Hoss Band, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cyndi Meyer, 1 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris O’Leary Band, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 1

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Eve to Adam, Artifas and Elisium, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Mike Blais, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.