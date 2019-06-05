Thursday, June 6
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jackson Grimm & The Bull Moose Party, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass, 8 p.m.
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—The Oxleys, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Christian music
Trinity Free Lutheran Church, 2727 Holiday Drive, Janesville—The Ambassadors, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Throwback Thursdays)
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—9:30 p.m. (Rodeo night)
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Exmoor, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 8:30 p.m.
Hog Cabin Saloon, 631 W. County Q, Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Heavy Petting, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 8 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Railhopper, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 6:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—80 Reasons, 7 p.m. (‘80s party)
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—City Electric, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dynamite Society, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Gas Can Alley, 10 p.m.
Bluegrass
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6:30 p.m. (fish boil)
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Wayne Road, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan Duo, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 6 p.m. (608 Day)
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—35 South, 6 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Junkmale, 6 p.m.
Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quakenbush Music, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Soul Inspirations, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (I Love the ‘80s party)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Remember the ‘90s party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Rock
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 3 p.m.
Country
Phoenix Park Band Shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Zac Matthews Band, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 4 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Tom & Evan Leahy, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Pat McCurdy, 2 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 10
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Rockin’ Johnny, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Birddog Blues, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.