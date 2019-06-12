Thursday, June 13
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Duane Worden, 6:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Scrappyoke, 6 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Wilder Entertainment, 9 p.m. (Throwback Thursdays)
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 14
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Mile 134, Bury the Enemy, Bring Down the Sky and Trivial Pleasure, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Angels and Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—That Gurl, 6 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Top Flight Band, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Two Left Feet, 8 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Jimmys, 7 p.m. (Support the Cause fundraiser)
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rough Riders, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Danny & Kerry, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—No Name String Band, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Vermillion Heights, Taco House and Native World, 9 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Tommy & The Travelers, 7 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Square Hammer, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Audiodrive, 6 p.m.
Country rock
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m.
Classic oldies
Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.
Blues
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Mare Edstrom & Kenn Fox with Marcus Klein, 8:30 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Snug Harbor Inn, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 5 p.m.
Variety
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Funky Chunky, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Petty Kings, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (Pride Night)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Father’s Day Party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
Rock
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Violet Riot, 2 p.m.
Rockabilly
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Marshall & Schram, noon
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 4 p.m.
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—
Attica Bar, N7298 County X, Albany—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Paul Bronson, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Tip-Up Band, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Tad of Sarahcha, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 17
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Mel Ford, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
Variety
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m. (Bike Night)
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Robert Allen Band, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Jazz Jam, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.