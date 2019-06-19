Thursday, June 20
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Powerman 5000, Beyond Threshold, Left of Reason and Silence is Broken, 6 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Drum Rave, Kaleido, Mixed Company, Saint Tragedy, InGhosts, The Missing Letters, Skylah’s Lyrik and Andrew Prichard, 5 p.m. (RIND Fest, Day 1)
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Back Country Roads, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 9 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ryan Mauer, 7 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson and Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Parrott and Tom Waselchuk, with Michael Britz, 8:30 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cat Fire, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Harlan Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 6 p.m.
Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Laura Bayliss Trio, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Buckaroos, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Zen Sushi & Grill, 430 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary the Band, 11:30 a.m. (Fridays in the Park)
Blues
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pilot, 7 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—DayRollers, Scarlet, Imaginary: An Evanescence Tribute, Dead Eye Ry and Andrew David, 6 p.m. (RIND Fest, Day 2)
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—KARL, 5 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Gas Can Alley, 4 p.m.
Blues
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Bay Blues Band, 9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Blues D-Lux, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 7 p.m.
Variety
Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty and Kaleb Woods, 9 p.m.
Footville Community Park, Park Street, Footville—Dem Horny Funkers, 7 p.m. (Footville Patriot Days)
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Wise Jennings, Mississippi Stranglers, Captain Coopersmith, Dr. Unk, Alabaster, Bodhicitta, Boxhouse, Uriah Rodriguez, Bobby Zonit, Chinsey, Matthew Davies and The Concrete Roots, 2 p.m. (Feed Your Head Fest)
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Pig Iron Pub and Grub, 614 Broad St., Beloit—BCT, 8 p.m.
The Rock on the River, 101 Maple Ave., Beloit—Bree Morgan, 6:30 p.m. (Celebrating Summer)
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Cheap Shots, 3 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie Boys, 6 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—David Clark, Chad Olson, Loud Library and Another Bowl of Noodles, 11 a.m. (music showdown)
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Wilder Entertainment, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Rock
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—The Now, 2 p.m.
Country
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthew Band, 2 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Driftless Music, noon (RIND Fest, survivor’s party)
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dots, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady Jr., 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, June 24
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Ken Saydak, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Mark Croft Band, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Jazz jam session, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Josh Morningstar, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.