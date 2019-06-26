Thursday, June 27
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Saliva, Sliver, Outdrejas and Bloody Gulch, 7:30 p.m.
Variety
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6:30 p.m.
Gazebo Musikk, 401 E. Main St., Stoughton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Downtown Julius open jam, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—1000 Miles of Fire, A Better Hand, Schmoolio, Common Threads and Middle Aged Overdose, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8:30 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—At The Wayside, Waiting For Reason, The Failsafe and Not Another Holiday, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.
Classic oldies
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Magpie Twitch, 6 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ross Meyer, 7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pacific Coast Highway, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Doug Collins, 8:30 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Copper Box, 7 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 9:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainne Stern, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sweet Sheiks, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.
Polka
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Blues
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6 p.m. (Blues Fest)
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Violet Riot, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Lyinheart and Silent Ire, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Cold Kingdom, The Zealots and Filthy Sweet, 7 p.m.
Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Back in Black, 6 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Roxtar, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Exmoor, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 5 p.m.
Country
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Paul Flipowicz, 2 p.m. (Blues Fest)
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Steve Ditzel and the Blue Lightning Band, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 7 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Max Hatt and Edda Glass, 8:30 p.m.
Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 6 p.m. (Fourth of July celebration)
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving Janes Vegas, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Remington’s Ride, 6 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (Back to the ‘90s)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Fourth of July party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Foam party)
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Rock
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pink Houses, 2 p.m.
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Country
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, noon
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 4 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Bill Hill, 1 p.m.
Variety
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Michael Castle, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Fran Peyer, 2 p.m.
Trivia
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 1
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 4 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—No Static, 6:30 p.m.
Jazz
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Jazz Jam, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Variety
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—MDR, 7 p.m.
Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Fourth of July celebration)
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.