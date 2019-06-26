170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, June 27

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Saliva, Sliver, Outdrejas and Bloody Gulch, 7:30 p.m.

Variety

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6:30 p.m.

Gazebo Musikk, 401 E. Main St., Stoughton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Downtown Julius open jam, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—1000 Miles of Fire, A Better Hand, Schmoolio, Common Threads and Middle Aged Overdose, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8:30 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—At The Wayside, Waiting For Reason, The Failsafe and Not Another Holiday, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.

Classic oldies

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Magpie Twitch, 6 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ross Meyer, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pacific Coast Highway, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Doug Collins, 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Copper Box, 7 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pinky & The Brains, 9:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainne Stern, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sweet Sheiks, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 7 p.m.

Polka

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Stateline Playboys, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Blues

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Don Collins & The Night Shift, 6 p.m. (Blues Fest)

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Violet Riot, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Lyinheart and Silent Ire, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Cold Kingdom, The Zealots and Filthy Sweet, 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music, N2341 County H, Lake Geneva—Back in Black, 6 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Roxtar, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Exmoor, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 5 p.m.

Country

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Paul Flipowicz, 2 p.m. (Blues Fest)

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Steve Ditzel and the Blue Lightning Band, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 7 p.m.

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Max Hatt and Edda Glass, 8:30 p.m.

Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 6 p.m. (Fourth of July celebration)

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Leaving Janes Vegas, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Remington’s Ride, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (Back to the ‘90s)

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Fourth of July party)

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (Foam party)

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Rock

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pink Houses, 2 p.m.

Classic oldies

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, noon

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 4 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Bill Hill, 1 p.m.

Variety

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Michael Castle, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Fran Peyer, 2 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 4 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—No Static, 6:30 p.m.

Jazz

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens Jazz Jam, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Variety

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—MDR, 7 p.m.

Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Fourth of July celebration)

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.

0
0
0
0
0