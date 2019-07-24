Thursday, July 25

Variety

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Shawn Sharp, 6 p.m.

Cravath Lakefront Park, 407 S. Wisconsin St., Whitewater—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.

Acoustic

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Duane Worden, 5:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Downtown Julius open jam, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Rising Phoenix, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville— “That Metal Show’s” Eddie Trunk, joined by Krash Karma, Convoy, Amberstein and Ultrea, 7:30 p.m. (Live broadcast of Eddie Trunk’s “Trunk Nation” radio show from 1-3 p.m.)

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Duo-Songa, 6 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Earth to Clark and 90 to Harmony, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rough Rider, 8 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (Members and guests only).

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Rainn Stern, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Pure Prairie League and Firefall, 8 p.m. (Rock County 4-H Fair).

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Kaleb Woods, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Frogwater, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Cold Kingdom and VIA, plus The Zealots and Inbound, 8:30 p.m.

Rotary Park, 301 S. Gardner Ave., Jefferson—Pink Houses, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Classic oldies

Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.

Country

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Joe Nichols, 8 p.m. (Rock County 4-H Fair).

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Angels & Outlaws, 2 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 6 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m.

Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien—BCT, 4 p.m. (Ride for Rett Syndrome).

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Randy Proessler, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Screamin’ Barracudas, 5 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Junkmale, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 4 p.m.

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—A Tad of Sarahcha, 5:30 p.m. (Rock County 4-H Fair).

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Dacota Muckey, The Jeffrey James Show and Zack D. Music, 8:30 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Oak Street Ramblers, 6 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Ed Chapman, Morpbeus Black, The Late Bloomers and Quest, 11 a.m. (Showdown at the Depot finale).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (foam party).

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Rock

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Jason Kane & The Jive, 2 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 4 p.m.

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Skylah’s Lyrik, noon.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Mad Tadders, 2 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, Sweetland and Party Marty, 2 p.m. (PBR patio party).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Nick Mungari, 4 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—SuperTuesday, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 29

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Dave Keller Trio, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Billy Don Burns, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.