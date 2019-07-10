Thursday, July 11

Variety

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Wayne Paskill, 5:30 p.m. (Cruise night fundraiser).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Charles Wesley Godwin and Steve Peck, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Ken E. Curtis, 6:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley open jam, 6 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sirens Are Calling, 99-Proof Devils, Alborn, Sleazy Owl and Tundras, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mad City Funk, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—No Static, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rhythm Rockets, 7 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles and Adam Naumann, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Heavy Petting, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 6 p.m.

R&B

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Pease & SWINGfish, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—On My Six, Disappearance, Bloody Gulch, Oblivion Zero and Skeletal Prison, 7 p.m.

Classic oldies

Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Frank & Co., 7:30 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis & Blues D-Lux, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Paul Hieser, 9 a.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Boogie Men, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Boston Imposters, 8:30 p.m.

59er Diner, 2209 E. Vincent Road, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 5 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—JC3, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight Band, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Three Front Doors, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Altar Boy Picnic, 5 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—90 Proof & Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 5 p.m.

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Foo Foo Dolls, 4 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Dialtones, RJ Halstead, Caryn & Red and Karma Kat, 11 a.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Rock

Rick’s Eastside Pub, 561 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater—X-tatiK, 1 p.m. (Benefit event)

Classic oldies

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Cherokee Rose, 3 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bella Cain, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Griffin Paul, noon.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 8 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Rock Rebel Junction, 2 p.m.

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gramps With Amps, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 2 p.m.

JR’s Pub, 11624 N. Nelson St., Charley Bluff—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.

Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Curtis, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Reverend Raven, 6 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—GoDeans, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens open jazz jam, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.