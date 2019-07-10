Thursday, July 11
Variety
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Wayne Paskill, 5:30 p.m. (Cruise night fundraiser).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Charles Wesley Godwin and Steve Peck, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Ken E. Curtis, 6:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley open jam, 6 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Sirens Are Calling, 99-Proof Devils, Alborn, Sleazy Owl and Tundras, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Mad City Funk, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—No Static, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rhythm Rockets, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles and Adam Naumann, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Heavy Petting, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—North Westerns, 6 p.m.
R&B
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Pease & SWINGfish, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Trivia
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—On My Six, Disappearance, Bloody Gulch, Oblivion Zero and Skeletal Prison, 7 p.m.
Classic oldies
Blackhawk Campground, 3407 E. Blackhawk Drive, Milton—Frank & Co., 7:30 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis & Blues D-Lux, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Paul Hieser, 9 a.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Boogie Men, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Boston Imposters, 8:30 p.m.
59er Diner, 2209 E. Vincent Road, Milton—Rainbow Bridge, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—JC3, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Top Flight Band, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Three Front Doors, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Altar Boy Picnic, 5 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—90 Proof & Brooke Nunn, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 5 p.m.
Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Foo Foo Dolls, 4 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—BCT, 9 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Dialtones, RJ Halstead, Caryn & Red and Karma Kat, 11 a.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Rock
Rick’s Eastside Pub, 561 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater—X-tatiK, 1 p.m. (Benefit event)
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Country
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Cherokee Rose, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bella Cain, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Zac Matthews Band, 2 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Griffin Paul, noon.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 8 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Rock Rebel Junction, 2 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Joey Halbur, 5 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gramps With Amps, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 2 p.m.
JR’s Pub, 11624 N. Nelson St., Charley Bluff—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Craig Curtis, 1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Reverend Raven, 6 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—GoDeans, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens open jazz jam, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.