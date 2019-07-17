Thursday, July 18
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Helius and Reason Define, 7 p.m.
Variety
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6:30 p.m.
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Doiel and the Southside Jamboree, 5:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Rod Picott and Jim Hoehn, 7:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles open jam, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Wise Jennings, Party Marty and Wurk, 7 p.m.
Rockabilly
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 7 p.m.
Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Zac Matthews Band, 7:30 p.m. (Tobacco Heritage Days).
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bahama Bob, 7 p.m. (Christmas in July).
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Piper Road, 8:30 p.m.
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—White Shape with The Tundras, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Cartunes, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Danjer, 7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Mr. G’s acoustic jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—7SD and Go Play God, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Struggle Jennings, Brianna Harness & The DRP, 4Deuce, T.Stubzz, Infinite Music, Mid-City Kid and Slikk Mik, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Exmoor, 6 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 4 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Razors Edge, 4:30 p.m. (Benefit for Natalie).
Country
The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Zac Matthews Band and Ryan McGrath Band, 4 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.
Variety
Alpine Valley Music Theater, W2699 Elkhorn—Banana Wind, 1 p.m. (Tailgate for Jimmy Buffett).
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 11 a.m. (Edgerton Clay Day, Art and Pottery Festival).
Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m. (Edgerton Clay Day, Art and Pottery Festival).
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Lunch Money, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, noon.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 2 p.m. (Benefit for Natalie).
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (Celebrate the ‘70s party).
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Saul, Morningstar, Silvertung and 90 to Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 5 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.
Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m. (Tobacco Heritage Days).
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pink Houses, 2 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 4 p.m.
The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Duane Worden, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 4 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—American Sons, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest John Kattke, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Earthmother, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Rock
Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—Pink Houses, 6:30 p.m.
Country
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 3:30 p.m.
Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Michael Ray, 7 p.m. (Rock County 4-H Fair).
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio,67 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Scott Ainslie, 8 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.