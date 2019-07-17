170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, July 18

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Helius and Reason Define, 7 p.m.

Variety

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6:30 p.m.

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Doiel and the Southside Jamboree, 5:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Rod Picott and Jim Hoehn, 7:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles open jam, 6 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Wise Jennings, Party Marty and Wurk, 7 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Country

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 7 p.m.

Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Zac Matthews Band, 7:30 p.m. (Tobacco Heritage Days).

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bahama Bob, 7 p.m. (Christmas in July).

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson & Jay Arena, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Piper Road, 8:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—White Shape with The Tundras, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—The Cartunes, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Danjer, 7 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Van Eskes, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Mr. G’s acoustic jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—7SD and Go Play God, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Struggle Jennings, Brianna Harness & The DRP, 4Deuce, T.Stubzz, Infinite Music, Mid-City Kid and Slikk Mik, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Exmoor, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Oil Can Harry, 4 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Razors Edge, 4:30 p.m. (Benefit for Natalie).

Country

The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Zac Matthews Band and Ryan McGrath Band, 4 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.

Variety

Alpine Valley Music Theater, W2699 Elkhorn—Banana Wind, 1 p.m. (Tailgate for Jimmy Buffett).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.

Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 11 a.m. (Edgerton Clay Day, Art and Pottery Festival).

Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 1 p.m. (Edgerton Clay Day, Art and Pottery Festival).

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Lunch Money, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.

Truck’t, 443 E. Grand Ave., Beloit—Your Mom, noon.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 6 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 2 p.m. (Benefit for Natalie).

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Troy, 9 p.m. (Celebrate the ‘70s party).

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Saul, Morningstar, Silvertung and 90 to Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Gravity of Youth, 5 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.

Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m. (Tobacco Heritage Days).

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pink Houses, 2 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 4 p.m.

The Night Owl Food & Spirits, 189 E. Main St., Evansville—Duane Worden, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 4 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—American Sons, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 22

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest John Kattke, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Earthmother, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Rock

Central Park, 312 N. Main St., Edgerton—Pink Houses, 6:30 p.m.

Country

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 3:30 p.m.

Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville—Michael Ray, 7 p.m. (Rock County 4-H Fair).

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio,67 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Scott Ainslie, 8 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—The Smoky Nights, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

