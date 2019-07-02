Wednesday, July 3

Variety

Odd Fellows Lodge, 22 N. Main St., Janesville—Traveling Suitcase Band, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Todd Donnelly, 1 p.m.

Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St., Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m. (Fourth of July festival)

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—No Static, 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Rock

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Mars Hall Band, 1 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—VideoStar, 3 p.m.

Classic oldies

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Frank & Co., 2:30 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel & The Boys, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Danny & Kerry, 1 p.m.

Acoustic

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Duane Worden, 6 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dan Reilly, 2 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—A Killer’s Confession and City of the Weak, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Nite Fire, 6 p.m.

Lake Leota Park, Burr W. Jones Circle, Evansville—Pink Houses, 8 p.m. (Fourth of July party)

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Sweet Minihana Campground, N4697 County E, Brodhead—KARL, 7 p.m.

Classic oldies

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—VideoStar, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—That Gurl, 6 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Doiels, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 6 p.m.

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Lube, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Milkhouse Radio, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Now, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Faith in Vain, Pvshovr, L.I.F.E., Don’t Get Comfy and Letter From a Ghost, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Road Trip, 4:30 p.m.

Country

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Kenny James, 6 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Variety

DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 9 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 6 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dem Horny Funkers, 3 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 5 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 8 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Hungry Williams, 6 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 6:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Country

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 3:30 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Banana Wind, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 2 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 4 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 8

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Ivy Ford, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Drum Rave, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Blue Ivory, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.