Thursday, Jan. 17

Acoustic

Sandee’s Thai Fusion, 12 S. Main St., Janesville—Prone to Sorrow, 5 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Red Flags, Coasting and Common Threads, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Bahama Bob, 7 p.m. (Beach party)

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Triple D, 7 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Party Marty, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 7 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Rock

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Squad 51, 8 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Titan Fun Key, 9 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 2:30 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Evan Pingel Acoustic, 8 p.m.

Variety

Artisan Pub, 1322 Gardner Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—BCT, 9:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Blind Date, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Live at Nine, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—City Electric, 9 p.m.

Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Don Collins and The Night Shift, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Fran Peyer, 5 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Sortin’ the Mail, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Jackie Lee, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Rockabilly

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Perry Weber, 8 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

