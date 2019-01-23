Thursday, Jan. 24

Variety

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—9:30 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Orinoco, Crusadist, Vermilllion and OV MOROS, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Hecht, 7 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 8:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Ellis Paul and Flynn, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Jimmys, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—G-Force, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 10 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dean Richard, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 26

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Disappearance, H1Z1, Oblivion Zero, Dr. Dick Ramirez and One Road to Rome, 8 p.m. (Banana Bash)

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Roxtar, 8 p.m.

Country

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 10 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Silver Fox Trio, 7 p.m.

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Kevin Schultz, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Merry Horde, 8 p.m. (food pantry benefit)

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Skylah’s Lyrik, 8 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Rainbow Bridge, 6 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dynamite Society, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Heavy Petting, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Chris Kohn, 2 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest the Beloit Memorial High School jazz band, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.