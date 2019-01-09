Thursday, Jan. 10
Variety
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Prone to Sorrow, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lazersnake, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Filthy Sweet, Divide the Fall, A Moment in Time and For Once, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 6 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Country
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Electric Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—With A Bullet, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Triple D, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Sirius, 10 p.m. (black light party)
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Rockabilly
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Country
Lindey’s on Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The SMC Trio, 7:30 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Karl, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Emerald Grove, 7 p.m.
Comedy
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bob Zany, 8:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests Mike Leadbertter and Dan Carelli, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
