Thursday, Jan. 31
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—The Almas and Elisium, 8 p.m.
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Party Marty, Middle Aged Overdose, Schmoolio, Colorado Ave. and Pvshovr, 9 p.m.
Country
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Chris Kohn, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Dillweeds, 8 p.m.
The Beloit Club, 2327 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Gary the Band, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Three Thin Dimes, 8 p.m.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Wallen, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer Kings, 7 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Left of Reason, Saint Tragedy and Andrew David, 9 p.m.
Country
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Zac Matthews Band, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Recently Paroled, 7:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind duo, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 3 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jim Ohlschmidt and David Cox, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—City Electric, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Tooles, 7 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Tip Up Band, noon (Super Bowl party)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 4
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Albert Lee Band, 8 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
