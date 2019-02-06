Thursday, Feb. 7
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dan Navarro, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 8
Rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bella Cain, 9 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Karaoke contest, 9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Man_Eating_Lion, Slaughter Party, Version 5, Vyse and Action Boy, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, In Ghosts and Mile 134, 9 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country rock
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—90 Proof, 8 p.m.
Rockabilly
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country
Leisure Lanes, 2308 6th Ave., Monroe—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Randy Sabien with Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Misty Pink Band, 9 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Down 2 Dance, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—SMC Trio, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Dan Lloyd, 7 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Richard Gilewitz, noon.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Acoustic
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 3 p.m.
Variety
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Olivia Dvorak and Pops Fletcher, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 11
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Madison Slim, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—”Jer-Dog” Jeremy Danley and Katrina Brown, 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—”Jer-Dog” Jeremy Danley and Katrina Brown, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse