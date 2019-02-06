Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A wintry mix early will evolve to mainly freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A wintry mix early will evolve to mainly freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.