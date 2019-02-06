170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Feb. 7

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Dan Navarro, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8

Rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Bella Cain, 9 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m.

Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Karaoke contest, 9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Man_Eating_Lion, Slaughter Party, Version 5, Vyse and Action Boy, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, In Ghosts and Mile 134, 9 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Country rock

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—90 Proof, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country

Leisure Lanes, 2308 6th Ave., Monroe—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Randy Sabien with Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Leaving JanesVegas, 9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—X-tatiK, 9:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Misty Pink Band, 9 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Down 2 Dance, 9 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—SMC Trio, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Dan Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Richard Gilewitz, noon.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ Doiel jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Acoustic

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Your Mom, 3 p.m.

Variety

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Olivia Dvorak and Pops Fletcher, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Madison Slim, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—”Jer-Dog” Jeremy Danley and Katrina Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—”Jer-Dog” Jeremy Danley and Katrina Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

