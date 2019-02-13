Thursday, Feb. 14

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lazersnake, 7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—John Nelson, 4 p.m. (Valentine’s Day party)

Acoustic

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 5 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Revolution X, Two Fifteen, Elisium and Saint Tragedy, 8 p.m.

Rockabilly

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Zac Matthews Band, 8:30 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tennessee Jet, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 5 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Three Front Doors, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—A Rose Among Thorns, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m. (Valentine’s Day performance)

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Karaoke contest, 9 p.m.

Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 11 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville— 7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Two Fifteen, Outdrejas, Sliver and Wayne Wigington, 9 p.m.

Country rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9:30 p.m.

Country

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 8 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Bluegrass

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Soggy Prairie, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 5 p.m.

Variety

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 8 p.m.

Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m. (7th anniversary party)

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Your Mom, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 5 p.m. (Valentine’s mixer for members and guests only)

Off the Hook Grub and Pub, 3515 W. County M, Indianford—Cary & Crud, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 7 p.m.

Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Totally Neon, 9:30 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Dynamite Society 2.0, 9 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Lunch Money, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday. Feb. 17

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 1 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Evan & Tom Leahy Band, 2 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Elvis tribute artist Shawn Sharp, 3 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.

Big band

Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Jack Farina Big Band with Tony Scodwell, 1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Rodney Brown, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.