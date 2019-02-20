Thursday, Feb. 21
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Candace Griffin, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Bury the Enemy, Reaching Everest, Pvshovr and Waiting for Reason, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Amberstein, Sleep Signals and Inbound, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 7 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Evan Pingel, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Mazzie, 7 p.m.
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Tim Grimm and Katie Dahl, 8:30 p.m.
Elks Club, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Time Travelers, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Done Deal, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Cat Fire, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 7 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid & Friends, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Wilder Entertainment, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Flaw, Farewell to Fear, Amberstein and Let Fate Decide, 9 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Karl, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Blues D’Lux, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Ryan McGrath Band, 7 p.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Party Marty, 7 p.m.
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson and Jay Arena, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Chad Elliott, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Mad Tadders, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Blackwater, 7 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—Latin Night, 9 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 8 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—A.S.H. and Done Deal, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Vickie Lynn, Andy Bolton, Robert Luigi Parr and Chris May, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Russ’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Country
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—JC3, 3 p.m.
Classic oldies
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Frank & Co., 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Garnet Rogers, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 3 p.m.
Trivia
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 25
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Paul Flipowicz, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Cody Canada, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
