Thursday, Feb. 28
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 1
Country
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—The Dillweeds, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Honey Pies, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Six String Theory, 7 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 7 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Raine Stern, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—DJ Tempest, 10 p.m. (Mardi Gras party)
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Chances Thrown, 9 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn—Kashmir, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Steve Pease & CATfish, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band duo, 7 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Dark Sun, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer Kings Duo, 7 p.m.
Banushi’s BBG, 800 Nygaard St., Stoughton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Nite Fire, 7 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m. (David Shetler family benefit)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Side Gig Prophets, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Floyd & Associates, 8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—Top Flight, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—The Brothers Quinn, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 10 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Oak Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.
The Watershed Saloon, 4009 South Shore Drive, Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Open stage, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Rockabilly
Ducks Crossing, W5003 Highway 18, Jefferson—Gas Can Alley, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, noon.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Silver Fox Trio, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Chris Kohn, 4 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 4
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
Variety
Legends, 11 N. Main St., Janesville—Monday Morning Dixieland Jazz Band, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 6
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Comedy
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Bill Blank, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
