Thursday, Dec. 13
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Tess & Dave, 7:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lasersnake, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 14
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Caroline’s Spine, Mile 134 and Order to Chaos, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Crazy Town, Version 5 and Common Threads, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rugara, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bathtub Mothers, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jordan Story, 7 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn and Zach Maher, 8 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m. (karaoke contest)
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 15
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Future Joy, Welcome to Jonestown, Conway, Size 5s, Saint Tragedy and Audiophilia, 9 p.m.
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, 9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Red Flags, 9 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)
Rockabilly
Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 9:30 p.m.
Country rock
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rockin’ Horse, 9:30 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.
Variety
Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m. (ugly Christmas hat contest)
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Roy & Patsy’s Roadshow, 5 p.m. (open to the public)
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Shrug and Sista Strings, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Glass Houses, 5:30 p.m.
Trivia
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Christmas trivia, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 17
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Bill Camplin and Sista Strings, 7:30 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
