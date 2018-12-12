170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Dec. 13

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Tess & Dave, 7:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Lasersnake, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Caroline’s Spine, Mile 134 and Order to Chaos, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Crazy Town, Version 5 and Common Threads, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rugara, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bathtub Mothers, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Jordan Story, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only)

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn and Zach Maher, 8 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m. (karaoke contest)

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Future Joy, Welcome to Jonestown, Conway, Size 5s, Saint Tragedy and Audiophilia, 9 p.m.

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left of Reason, 9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—The Red Flags, 9 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)

Rockabilly

Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern, 99 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 9:30 p.m.

Country rock

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Rockin’ Horse, 9:30 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 8 p.m.

Variety

Charlie’s Place, 2020 E. Racine St., Janesville—Party Marty, 8 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Cherokee Rose, 7 p.m. (ugly Christmas hat contest)

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Nite Fire, 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Roy & Patsy’s Roadshow, 5 p.m. (open to the public)

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Folk’n Rock’n, 8 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Gary the Band, 9 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—Zac Matthews Band, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Shrug and Sista Strings, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Glass Houses, 5:30 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Christmas trivia, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Bill Camplin and Sista Strings, 7:30 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse