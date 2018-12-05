Thursday, Dec. 6
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.
Blues
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Ryan McGrath Band, 8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party and toy drive)
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and Greg Gilbertson, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (members and guests only)
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (4th anniversary)
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Rock
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left Lane Cruiser, Szilenze and Andrew David, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country rock
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.
BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Matthew Davies and Trapper Schoepp, 8:30 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater contest)
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Set Trio, 7 pm.
Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.
Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 3 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 10
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Like A Storm, Palisades, Farewell to Fear and Acyuta, 7 p.m.
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ugly sweater trivia, 6 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
