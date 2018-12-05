170706NM_MICROPHONE

Thursday, Dec. 6

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.

Variety

Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Acoustic

Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7:30 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Cherry Pie, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 8 p.m.

Blues

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Ryan McGrath Band, 8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party and toy drive)

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin and Greg Gilbertson, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 8 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 7 p.m. (members and guests only)

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Folk’n Rock’n, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (4th anniversary)

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open jazz, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Rock

Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Left Lane Cruiser, Szilenze and Andrew David, 8 p.m.

Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—X-tatiK, 9 p.m.

Rockabilly

The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.

Country rock

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Dirt Road Rebelz, 9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—90 Proof, 8:30 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Jeff Walski, 8 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Shelley Faith, 7 p.m.

BaZinga Classic Pub & Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville—Junkmale, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Matthew Davies and Trapper Schoepp, 8:30 p.m.

Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Nite Fire, 8 p.m.

Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Two Left Feet, 8 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater contest)

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Set Trio, 7 pm.

Shooters Stateline, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—BCT, 8 p.m.

Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.

Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 7 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (ugly Christmas sweater party)

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Variety

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Magpie Twitch, 3 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan and Emily Knutson, 3 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guests, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., Janesville—Open jam, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Like A Storm, Palisades, Farewell to Fear and Acyuta, 7 p.m.

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ugly sweater trivia, 6 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

