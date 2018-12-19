Thursday, Dec. 20
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Roxtar, 6 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Nickel & Rose and John Sieger, 8 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 6:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Red Zone Pub and Grill, 403 W. High St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
Rock
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Your Mom, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m.
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bella Cain, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m. (holiday party)
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 9 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, John Statz, John Stano and Chris Porterfield, 8:30 p.m.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 708 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Blue Olives, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (Naughty or Nice party)
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Rock
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—Exmoor, 9 p.m.
Rockabilly
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, Rockabilly Kid and The Throttled Bodies, 7 p.m. (Rock-a-Billy Around the Christmas Tree party)
Country
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Over the Limit, 8 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—David Mazzie and Wise Jennings, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Krause Family Band, 8:30 p.m.
Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Mad Tadders, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—The Visitors, 9 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rick & Rise, 7 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Karl, 9 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7:30 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Big Wes Turner Trio, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m. (karaoke contest)
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9:30 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Acoustic
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Peter Mulvey, Brianna Lane and Sista Strings, 7:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 24
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 7 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
