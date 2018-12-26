Thursday, Dec. 27
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Glenn Davis and Pops Fletcher, 7 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Syd Hartha and the Monkey Minds, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 28
Country
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb, Rick Huckaby and Dan Olson, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—A Tad of Sarahcha, 7 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Twang Dragons, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Bree Morgan, 8 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Bar, Grill and Banquets, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m. (karaoke contest)
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 29
Rock
Creekview Par 3, 770 Albion Road, Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Jeremy McComb and Rick Huckaby, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Hypnotist Terry Stokes, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Zweifel Brothers, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Adriane Rose, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Cary & Crud, 8 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Dem Horny Funkers, 9 p.m. (Post-Christmas ugly sweater party)
The Treehouse, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m.
Tyranena Brewery, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Water Street Jacks, 7 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Erin & Trevor, 3 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Slick’s Bar & Grill, 309 Rockport Road, Janesville—Mo’s Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Open blues, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Rock
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Mourning Dayze, 5 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Two Left Feet, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 31
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Revolution-X, Amberstein, Audiophilia and Dark Sun, 6 p.m. (NYE party)
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Vinyl Daze, 2 p.m. (NYE party)
Hyjinx, 225 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson—Roxtar, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville—The Red Flags, 9:30 p.m. (NYE party)
Rockabilly
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
Variety
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Tip-Up Band, 3 p.m. (NYE party)
Boar’s Nest, W9439 County X, Darien—BCT, 4 p.m. (NYE party)
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Chris Hanson Band with Robin Pluer, 7 p.m. (NYE party)
Countryview Inn, 1801 Highway 59, Newville—Bree Morgan, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 8 p.m. (NYE party)
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 6 p.m. (NYE party)
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
Moose Lodge, 2701 W. Rockport Road, Janesville—Back 40, 8 p.m. (NYE party; for members and guests only)
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 10 p.m. (NYE party)
The Table, 4910 Highway D, Afton—G-Force, 8 p.m. (NYE party)
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Sid ‘n’ Steve, 6 p.m. (NYE party)
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Forte Acoustic, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m. (NYE party)
Briggs’ White Oak, 429 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m. (NYE party)
Disc jockey
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Amp’d Up, 8 p.m. (NYE party)
Fuzzy’s Lounge at the Ramada Inn, 3920 Milton Ave., Janesville—DJ Kid Moore, 9 p.m. (masquerade ball for NYE)
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 9 p.m. (NYE party)
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—9 p.m. (Gatsby NYE party)
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (NYE party)
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m. (NYE party)
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m. (red carpet for NYE)
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (blacklight party for NYE)
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Yours Truly, 3 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Russ Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.
