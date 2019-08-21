Thursday, Aug. 22

Variety

Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville— Shawn Sharp, 6 p.m. (cruise night).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—The Lowest Pair, 8 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Downtown Julius open jam, 6 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Trailer Kings, 7 p.m.

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson and Jay Arena, 6 p.m.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—Petty Thieves, 9 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dixie Duncan, 8 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dirty Sheetz, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—2 Left Feet, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dots, 6 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Pat McCurdy, 9 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Trinadora, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Dirty Groove, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Radio Wranglers, 6 p.m.

VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Rock

Albany Festival, 102 S. Mechanic St., Albany—Pink Houses, 7 p.m.

The Club Tavern, 1975 Porter Ave., Beloit—Roxtar, 4 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Audio Drive, 8 p.m.

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Dynamite Society, 6 p.m. (Bikers Blast for Veterans).

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—No Static, 6 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Cherry Pie, 6 p.m.

Rockabilly

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 2 p.m. (Atomic Voodoo Rockabilly Meltdown preview).

Classic oldies

Janesville Farmers Market, North Main Street, Janesville—Frank & Co., 9 a.m.

Country

VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Bree Morgan, 3 p.m. (Bikers Blast for Veterans).

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis and Blues D’Lux, 8 p.m.

Variety

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Georgia Rae Family Band, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Soul 2 Soul, 9 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Mr. Pink, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Banana Wind, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Twang Dragons, 5 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—90 Proof and Drum Rave, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Kissers, 6 p.m.

Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit, Illinois—Switch Track Alley, 6:30 p.m. (South Beloit Fireman’s Corn Boil).

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Adam Calhoun, Bubba Sparxxx, Demun Jones and Alexander King, 5:45 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Rock

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Kings of Radio, 2 p.m.

Country

Deano’s Westside Pub, 2523 W. Wall St., Janesville—Kenny James and Friends, 2 p.m.

Fort 88 Smokehouse, 855 Lexington Blvd., Fort Atkinson—Zac Matthews Band, 1 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kevin Burns, 4 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 4 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Dan Brusky, 2 p.m.

Variety

Goodrich Park, Parkview Drive, Milton—Back 40, 11:30 a.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—The Guild, 1 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—The Dirty Groove, 2 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, noon. (Luau at The Looking Glass).

Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, Como—Chris Kohn Duo, 4 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mad Tadders, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 26

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Billy Flynn, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Rock

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Roxtar, 6 p.m.

Variety

Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—The Jimmys, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.