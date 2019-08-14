Thursday, Aug. 15
Blues
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—T.S. Henry Webb with Glenn Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hamilton Loomis with Switch Track Alley, 6 p.m.
Variety
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 5:30 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
VFW, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison—Back 40, 7:30 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—A Tad of Sarahcha, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles open jam, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pilot, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Blues
Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with Madison Slim, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Melissa Childers, 8 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Steve Pease & SWINGfish, 6 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Switch Track Alley, 8 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil in the Blanks, 8 p.m.
Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., Janesville—Time Travelers, 7 p.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Grey Matter Mechanics, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—2 Left Feet, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sawdust Symphony, 8 p.m.
Sammy’s Hill Top, 3333 N. County E., Janesville—Brooke Nunn with Molly, 6 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Chris Kohn, 5 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Sills, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Rock
Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—The Red Flags, 6 p.m.
The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville—Elmer & The Ceramic Trees, 6:30 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Roxtar, 9 p.m.
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Razor’s Edge, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Granny Shot, 5 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Violet Riot, 2 p.m.
EDM
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Collin Clark, 9:30 p.m.
Country rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—5th Gear, 7 p.m.
Bluegrass
Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville—Old Farm Dog, 12:30 p.m. (Rotary Corn Roast & Mud Volleyball).
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Snug Harbor Inn, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jacob Miller, Jason Lynk and Steve Tesmer, 8:30 p.m.
Central Park, 400 N. Main St., Edgerton—Quest, Dino Ante and Chad Olson, 1 p.m. (Vannie Gogh music showdown concert).
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Denny Diamond, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Yard Dog Charlie, 2 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Banana Wind, 8 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ashley Brooke 2 p.m. (Moose grand opening).
Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Galaxy, 6 p.m. (Moose grand opening).
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Kenny James, 2 p.m.; Exmoor, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Un-Hitch’d, 8 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 9 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Brother Kaye Band, 3 p.m.
Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville—Old Farm Dog, 12:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Classic oldies
Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Frank & Co., 1 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon; David Hecht, 4 p.m.
Variety
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Hogtied to the Misfit, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Pat McCurdy, 2 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother Kaye Band, 3 p.m.
North Goodrich Park, 18 S. Goodrich St., Milton—Back 40, 111:30 a.m.
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Katie Scullin, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Twang Dragons, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive, Janesville—The GoDeans, 11:30 a.m.; Rainbow Bridge, 3 p.m. (Riverside Music Festival & Chicken Roast).
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tim O’Grady Jr., 3 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—The Folk Service, 2 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Warren Beck, 6:30 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Glenn Davis, 5 p.m.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Johnny T-Bird and the MPs, 7 p.m.
Variety
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m. (Project 16:49 bike night fundraiser).
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Staines, 8 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Acoustic open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.