Thursday, Aug. 8

Rockabilly

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gas Can Alley, 6 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—New Pioneers, 7 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Blues

Harry’s Place, Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit—Cash Box Kings, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Chris Kohn, 6 p.m.

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Mark Croft, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Greg Shaffer, 8 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Banana Wind, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Matthew Francis Andersen, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Cat Fire, 8 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Gary the Band, 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 418 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Gas Can Alley, 7 p.m. (for members and guests only).

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Rough Rider, 7 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 6 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Co., 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—Dan Brusky, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Lisa B., 5 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Madtown Mannish Boys, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Trivia

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—6 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Rock

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Nite Fire, 5 p.m.

Phoenix Park band shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—The Britins, 7 p.m.

Vannie Gogh, 20 S. Main St., Edgerton—Nine Ways to Sunday, Arandon Protocol, Garage Sale and Folk Service, 11 a.m.

Country

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—5th Gear, 2 p.m.

Blues

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 8 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7785 Wisconsin Parkway, Delavan—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.

Variety

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Pacific Coast Highway, 7 p.m.

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—Music by DJ Franko featuring performances by Taye Sharkee, Bro Block Raymound, Petrp P, Big Boss VB and Troff Kuuddy (Leo Bash).

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—Baseline Normal, Gary McAdams & The Box-Stars, Jeremy McComb and Rick Huckaby, 6 p.m. (Boxcars’ 20th anniversary party).

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Bill Camplin Band, 8:30 p.m.

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, 352 Lake St. Fontana—Your Mom, 10 p.m.

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Over The Limit, 4 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 9 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—A Tad of Sarahcha, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wade Root, 9 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Mad Tadders, 8 p.m.

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Mark Young, 7 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Junkmale, 9 p.m.

Stefana’s, W4190 W. End Road, Lake Geneva—Quackenbush Music, 6 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Boo Bradley, 6 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Drum Rave, 9 p.m.

Orchestral

George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay—Russell Watson and the Chicago Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Rock

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Mars Hall Band with Johnny Likes Noize, 2 p.m.

Acoustic

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Griffin Paul, noon.

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Evan Pingel, 4 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Chris Kohn, 4 p.m.

Variety

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—Take Note duo, 2 p.m.

Black Circle Records, 516 Broad St., Suite 1, Lake Geneva—Candice Griffin, 5 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Gary McAdams Band, 3 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Wayne Road, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Quick Fix, 3 p.m.

Phoenix Park band shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan—Switch Track Alley, 3 p.m.

The Tavern, 1567 Madison Road, Beloit—Tristan Sheedio, 3 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.

VFW, 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit—Rainbow Bridge, 1 p.m.

Trivia

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—1 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest Andrew Duncanson, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Jeremy Clyde, 7:30 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Tim O’Grady, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Kevin Prater Band, 8 p.m.

Marvin W. Roth Community Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Banana Wind, 6:30 p.m.

Stagecoach Inn, 6396 County Line Road, Fort Atkinson—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Chris Berhens jazz jam session, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—McKain Lakey, 7:30 p.m.

Central Park pavilion, 310 S. Main St., Edgerton—Mad Tadders, 6:30 p.m.

Trivia

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Steve Doiel acoustic jam, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.