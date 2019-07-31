Thursday, Aug. 1
Variety
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave., Janesville—Steve Peck, 5:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Spook Handy, 7:30 p.m.
Acoustic
Lark, 60 S. Main St., Janesville—Prone to Sorrow, 7 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Duane Worden, 7 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Comedy
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Owen Alabado, Sammy Arechar, Rebekah Gibson and Chris Trani, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Luke Tadder open jam, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
Rock
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—KARL, 9 p.m.
Acoustic
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Duane Worden, 8 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Missbehavin, 7 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Brooke Nunn, 6 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Steve Forbert, 8:30 p.m.
Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, Lake Geneva—BCT, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Kelsey Miles, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—MDR, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Sweetland, 8 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—The Moon Gypsies, 6 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—Cyndi Meyer, 7 p.m.
Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W. Highway 11, Janesville—Bass Creek Boys, 6:30 p.m. (fish boil).
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Comedy
The Armory, 10 S. High St., Janesville—Owen Alabado, Sammy Arechar, Rebekah Gibson and Lancey Joe, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville—Kickin’ Karaoke 3, 8 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
VFW, 1015 Center Ave., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Rock
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Video Star, 1 p.m. (paint-on bikini contest).
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 5:30 p.m. (paint-on bikini contest).
Union Tavern, 10430 Highway 14, Evansville—Mourning Dayze, 6 p.m.
Blues
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
The Lookout Bar at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., Delavan—Ken E. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Variety
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Kelsey Miles, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Roy Bookbinder, 8:30 p.m.
Central Park, 201 Hilltop Drive, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 7 p.m. (Josh Pelton Memorial).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Damaged Goods, 9 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Leaving JanesVegas, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Little Miss Whiskey, 5 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Heavy Petting, 8 p.m.
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Radio Wranglers, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Junkmale, 5 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 4 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—The Dirty Groove, 6 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—John Nelson, 7 p.m.
Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill, 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville—Your Mom, 8 p.m.
Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, Spotted Dog, Torn Between, Switch Track Alley and Gary the Band, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Liberty Fest)
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Hearthfire, 6 p.m.
Orchestral
First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville—Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra, 7 p.m.
Comedy
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Jay Harris, 7 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m. (jersey party).
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Rock
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—KARL, 3 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pacific Coast Highway, 2 p.m.
Country
Two Brothers Bar, 116 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—Bree Morgan Reloaded, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Bahama Bob, noon.
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Dan Reilly, 4 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Evan Pingel, 1 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 4 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Unkommon Wealth, 3 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Gary the Band, 2 p.m.
Lincoln-Tallman House, 440 N. Jackson St., Janesville—Barb Sorensen, noon. (Tallman Arts Festival).
PostScript Pub, 627 S. Second Street, Delavan—BCT, 2 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Cyndi Meyer, 2 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—Lunch Money, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Variety
Marvin W. Roth Pavilion, Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville—Floyd & Associates, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Trivia
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.