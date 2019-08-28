Thursday, Aug. 29
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.
Variety
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.
Trivia
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.
The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.
Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Jams
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Luke Tadder open jam, 6 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Rock
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.
Country
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Angels & Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Acoustic
Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Jim Counter, 7 p.m.
Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.
Variety
Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Charlie Anne, 6 p.m.
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Marvin Stumbles, 8:30 p.m.
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Gorka, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Collin Brockwell, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Quick Fix, 6 p.m.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Green Noise, 7 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Kaleb Woods, 7 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Jake’s Room, 6 p.m.
Jazz
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.
Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Jams
Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Rock
The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Rumours, The Almas, Resistance and Day Rollers, 8 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 2 p.m.
Country
Highwood Club House, 80 Forest Ave., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.
Blues
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.
Acoustic
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.
Variety
Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Lunch Money, 6 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Three Front Doors, 2 p.m.
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dave Marshall Band, 5 p.m.
Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.
Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.
Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Low Down, 5 p.m.
Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 4 p.m.
Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.
Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Waiting for CJ, 8 p.m.
Karaoke
Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.
Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.
Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.
Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).
Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.
Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.
Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.
Disc jockey
Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.
Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).
Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.
Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.
Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (foam party).
Jams
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Rock
The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Audiodrive, 2 p.m. (Shakin’ the Lake).
Country
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m. (Shakin’ the Lake).
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—5th Gear, 2 p.m.
Variety
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 3 p.m.
Acoustic
Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 1 p.m.
Classic oldies
Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Frank & Co., 2 p.m. (Labor Fest).
Big band
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.
Variety
Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.
Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 6 p.m. (Labor Fest).
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dem Horny Funkers, 3 p.m.
Jams
Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.
The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 2
Country
Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.
Variety
Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Top Flight Band, 3 p.m. (Labor Fest).
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.
Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—MDR, 3 p.m.
Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 1 p.m.
Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Ear Candy, 2 p.m.
Blues
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.
Trivia
Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.
Disc jockey
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.
Jams
The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Trivia
Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.
Karaoke
Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.
Disc jockey
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Blues
O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.
Jams
Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.
Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.
Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.