Thursday, Aug. 29

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—The Chris Behrens Quartet, 6 p.m.

Variety

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Ian Gould, 7 p.m.

Trivia

Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., Janesville—6:30 p.m.

The Red Baron, 124 W. Fulton St., Edgerton—7 p.m.

Rock County Brewing Company, 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, Janesville—6:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 S. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Jams

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Open stage with the Keith Russell Group, 7 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Song circle with Tricia Alexander, 6:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Andy Glass jam, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Luke Tadder open jam, 6 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Dan Witt open mic, 6 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Open mic, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Rock

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Mourning Dayze, 7 p.m.

Country

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Angels & Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Acoustic

Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton—Jim Counter, 7 p.m.

Springers, 3097 Sunnyside Drive, Stoughton—Duane Worden, 5 p.m.

Variety

Bodacious Shops of Block 42, 119 N. Main St., Janesville—Charlie Anne, 6 p.m.

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—Marvin Stumbles, 8:30 p.m.

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—John Gorka, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Collin Brockwell, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Quick Fix, 6 p.m.

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit—Green Noise, 7 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Gravity of Youth, 8 p.m.

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—John Nelson, 6:30 p.m.

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—Kaleb Woods, 7 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Jake’s Room, 6 p.m.

Jazz

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All jazz, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

The Anchor, 709 E. Highway 59, Newville—9 p.m.

Bobbleheads Sports Bar & Grill, 2709 S. Highway 51, Janesville—Kirstin Buchanan, 9 p.m.

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Finny-Oke, 9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—10 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Jams

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up Tavern, 3360 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit—Dan Witt acoustic open jam, 7 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Open jam, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Rock

The Back Bar, 1901 Beloit Ave., Janesville—The Rumours, The Almas, Resistance and Day Rollers, 8 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Pilot, 2 p.m.

Country

Highwood Club House, 80 Forest Ave., Edgerton—Bree Morgan, 6 p.m.

Blues

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Starkweather Blues Band, 9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—All blues, 8 p.m.

Acoustic

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Michael Whalen, 8 p.m.

Variety

Café Carpe, 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson—Lonesome Bill Camplin, 8:30 p.m.

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Lunch Money, 6 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Three Front Doors, 2 p.m.

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dave Marshall Band, 5 p.m.

Lon’s Tailgaters, 151 E. Main St., Stoughton—Rainbow Bridge, 8 p.m.

Lucy’s Hideaway, 5847 E. County N, Milton—Dem Horny Funkers, 8 p.m.

Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan—BCT, 9 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—The Low Down, 5 p.m.

Timber Hill Winery, 1223 E. Storrs Lake Road, Milton—Gary the Band, 4 p.m.

Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills—Aaron Williams & The Hoodoo, 6 p.m.

Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, Zenda—Waiting for CJ, 8 p.m.

Karaoke

Boxcars Pub and Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton—9 p.m.

Hilltop International Pub (HIP), 121 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville—8 p.m.

Mike’s Roadhouse, 614 Broad St., Beloit—9 p.m.

Not Too Far Away Pub & Grill, N6444 Highway 12, Elkhorn—8 p.m. (every other Saturday. Call 262-742-3417 for scheduling).

Patti’s Road Dawg Pub, 2956 Milwaukee Road, Beloit—9 p.m.

Road Dawg Saloon & Eatery, 2419 Morse St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Russ’s Park Place, 1637 E. Racine St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Snug Harbor Inn, W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Richmond Township—9 p.m.

Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Drive, Orfordville—9 p.m.

Disc jockey

Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva—9 p.m.

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—9 p.m.

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—DJ Karen Kruse, 9:30 p.m.

Mo’s TAASBAG, 2339 Milton Ave., Janesville—9 p.m. (every other Saturday night, call 608-754-5667).

Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, 209 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—9 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—Versatile DJ, 10 p.m.

Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive, Janesville—9 p.m.

Yetti’s Bar & Grill, 11190 Goede Road, Edgerton—Versatile DJ, 9 p.m. (foam party).

Jams

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Phil’s jam session, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Rock

The Anchor, 718 E. Highway 59, Newville—Foo Foo Dolls, 7 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Audiodrive, 2 p.m. (Shakin’ the Lake).

Country

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m. (Shakin’ the Lake).

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—5th Gear, 2 p.m.

Variety

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Brother K Band, 3 p.m.

Acoustic

Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville—Duane Worden, 2 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—Dan & Kerry, 1 p.m.

Classic oldies

Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Frank & Co., 2 p.m. (Labor Fest).

Big band

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Jack Farina Big Band, 2 p.m.

Variety

Down the Street, 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville—Lunch Money, 8 p.m.

Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Switch Track Alley, 6 p.m. (Labor Fest).

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Dem Horny Funkers, 3 p.m.

Jams

Last Nite Bar & Grill, 520 N. Main St., Edgerton—Jam session, 3 p.m.

The Table, 4910 County D, Afton—Open jam session, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Country

Island Bar & Grill, W7545 Blackhawk Island Road, Fort Atkinson—Bree Morgan, 2 p.m.

Variety

Festival Street, corner of River and Court streets, downtown Janesville—Top Flight Band, 3 p.m. (Labor Fest).

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Rainbow Bridge, 2 p.m.

Pettit’s Lakeview Beach Bar & Grill, 1901 E. Highway 59, Milton—MDR, 3 p.m.

Pier 290 Restaurant, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay—D’Lite Duo, 1 p.m.

Sunset Bar & Grill, W7905 High Ridge Road, Fort Atkinson—Ear Candy, 2 p.m.

Blues

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Dave Potter Trio with special guest, 6:30 p.m., during Blue Mondays.

Trivia

Bogey’s Burgers & Beer, 1700 N. Washington St., Janesville—7 p.m.

Disc jockey

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—10 p.m.

Jams

The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville—Open mic, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Trivia

Sidelines, 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville—7 p.m.

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N. Main St., Janesville—7:30 p.m.

Karaoke

Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan—9:30 p.m.

Disc jockey

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—DJ BK, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Blues

O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville—Dave Potter Trio, 6 p.m.

Jams

Grand Avenue Pub, 132 Grand Ave., Beloit—Open mic with Steve Doiel, 7 p.m.

Harry’s Café, 808 W Main St., Lake Geneva—Glenn Davis blues jam, 8:30 p.m.

Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave., Janesville—Acoustic jam, 7 p.m.